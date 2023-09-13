– On last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, Becky Lynch won the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time in her WWE career, beating Tiffany Stratton. After the show went off the air, Lynch cut a promo thanking the fans and said she plans to represent the brand as champion. Below are some highlights and a video of her off-air victory speech:

“The Man and the new NXT Women’s Champion has come around to NXT. Guys, I just want to say thank you so much, thank you so much for all of your support over the years its meant the world. When I came here ain’t nobody thought I had a shot at anything, and because of you people, because of constantly supporting me, willing me on, believing in me, this has all become possible. We deserve it, we deserve it!”

“What I want to do more than anything, I don’t just want to take this and go home and go to Raw, I want to be here with you, I want to represent this brand, I want to be a fighting champion for all of you. So, thank you! I appreciate you! I love you! Get home safe, you’ve been amazing.”