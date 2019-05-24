wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Filming Interview With Steve Austin, Mandy Rose On Cover Of Muscle & Fitness, John Cena Set For Convention
May 24, 2019
– Becky Lynch is currently filming her interview with Steve Austin for his new USA Network series.
– John Cena will appear at BookCon next week in New York City.
– Mandy Rose is on the cover of this month’s Muscle & Fitness magazine:
