WWE News: Becky Lynch Filming Interview With Steve Austin, Mandy Rose On Cover Of Muscle & Fitness, John Cena Set For Convention

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– Becky Lynch is currently filming her interview with Steve Austin for his new USA Network series.

– John Cena will appear at BookCon next week in New York City.

– Mandy Rose is on the cover of this month’s Muscle & Fitness magazine:

