WWE News: Becky Lynch ‘Fined’ For Striking Referee at Clash of Champions, Sasha Banks Comments on Match
– Becky Lynch will be paying the piper — in storyline, of course — for striking the referee during her match with Sasha Banks at Clash of Champions. WWE announced on Sunday night that Lynch was fined $10,000 for “inadvertently striking a referee” during the match. The announcement continues:
The Man had intended to deliver the chair strike to The Boss but ended up hitting the referee instead. After the referee went down, the title match descended into chaos, as the two rivals took their brawl to the concourse.
– Sasha Banks weighed on her DQ win against to Lynch, posting to Twitter:
At the end of the day, every man answers to their BOSS. Time for you to clock out Becky, your shift is over. ⏰ https://t.co/i7mnuJUOGD
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 16, 2019
