wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Flexing Some Muscle, Eva Marie in Chic Gym Wear Top Superstar Instagram Photos

October 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Becky Lynch

WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week. You can check out some of the picks below, including Becky Lynch, Eva Marie, Bayley, Xavier Woods, Beth Phoenix, Toxic Attraction posing with their newly won belts, and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Eva Marie, Instagram, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading