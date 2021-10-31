wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Flexing Some Muscle, Eva Marie in Chic Gym Wear Top Superstar Instagram Photos
October 31, 2021
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week. You can check out some of the picks below, including Becky Lynch, Eva Marie, Bayley, Xavier Woods, Beth Phoenix, Toxic Attraction posing with their newly won belts, and more.
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/1Gvjhh4XQU pic.twitter.com/RLsKaaUB7w
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2021
