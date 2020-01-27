wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Gets Payback at Royal Rumble 2020 (Pics, Video)
– Becky Lynch can still call herself “The Man” after tonight because Asuka was unable to beat The Man. Lynch beat Asuka at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020 event to retain her Raw women’s title. She defeated Asuka using the Dis-Arm-Her submission.
For Becky Lynch, it’s a measure of payback. Previously, Asuka defeated Lynch by submission for the Smackdown women’s title at the 2019 Royal Rumble event. Additionally, Lynch got some payback for the times she’s gotten the Green Mist from Asuka. Asuka attempted to use the Green Mist tonight, but she managed to counter the attempt. Asuka ended up getting the Green Mist on her face instead. You can check out some photos and clips from the match below.
You can check out 411’s live and ongoing results and coverage for the 2020 Royal Rumble event RIGHT HERE.
From far and wide
And lightyears away…@WWEAsuka looks to become the next #Raw #WomensChampion at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/YWHc0o2JdY
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#TheMan has come around.#RoyalRumble @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/hbnWcuJqMN
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Oh, @KairiSaneWWE looks ready to square up, too!#RoyalRumble #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/3pnbH27SMc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
When one has to get ready for @WWEAsuka, one has to look out for dropkicks.#RoyalRumble #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ZDweF37eZs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
Wait for it…#RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/QCwzxwiYbD
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
One last debt. One last hurrah.@BeckyLynchWWE is doing WHATEVER IT TAKES to put away the woman she has yet to defeat, @WWEAsuka! #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/re7i3CRcjk
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Whatever it takes.#RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/6zwnT6Q9bl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
.@WWEAsuka's kicks in this one have been next-level. #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/BJRlT7IQw9
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
NO MIST FOR YOU.#RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/aR7KxBfvh5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
DEBT COLLECTED.#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE is STILL your #Raw #WomensChampion! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/4vbYVgx6in
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Well, @WWEAsuka… that backfired. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FUiWvz6dfP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
