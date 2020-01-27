Becky Lynch Gets Payback at Royal Rumble 2020 (Pics, Video)

– Becky Lynch can still call herself “The Man” after tonight because Asuka was unable to beat The Man. Lynch beat Asuka at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020 event to retain her Raw women’s title. She defeated Asuka using the Dis-Arm-Her submission.

For Becky Lynch, it’s a measure of payback. Previously, Asuka defeated Lynch by submission for the Smackdown women’s title at the 2019 Royal Rumble event. Additionally, Lynch got some payback for the times she’s gotten the Green Mist from Asuka. Asuka attempted to use the Green Mist tonight, but she managed to counter the attempt. Asuka ended up getting the Green Mist on her face instead. You can check out some photos and clips from the match below.

