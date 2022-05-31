wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Gives Shoutout to Chris Jericho After ‘Wizard’ Line on WWE Raw

May 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, former champion Becky Lynch referred to herself as a “wizard” while on commentary for the Asuka vs. Bianca Belair matchup. Following Raw, Lynch gave “The Wizard” himself, AEW star Chris Jericho, a shoutout on Twitter.

Becky Lynch tweeted, “‘I’m a magician. I made her title disappear in 26 seconds’ – Becky Lynch, tonight. I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho” You can check out her tweet below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading