Becky Lynch Gives Shoutout to Chris Jericho After ‘Wizard’ Line on WWE Raw

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, former champion Becky Lynch referred to herself as a “wizard” while on commentary for the Asuka vs. Bianca Belair matchup. Following Raw, Lynch gave “The Wizard” himself, AEW star Chris Jericho, a shoutout on Twitter.

Becky Lynch tweeted, “‘I’m a magician. I made her title disappear in 26 seconds’ – Becky Lynch, tonight. I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho” You can check out her tweet below: