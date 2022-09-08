Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Health Status

In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Becky Lynch discussed her injury status. She suffered an arm injury in her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Highlights from her comments are below.

On how she’s recovering quickly from her arm injury: “I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it’s recovering pretty quickly, like considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at Summerslam, I feel good, I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don’t test me.”

On how time off is not good for her: “I’m not good with time off. It’s a wildfire, man, it just needs to go and just needs to spread.”

On when the injury took place: “I think like the first two minutes, or the first three minutes, or something, yeah, and then I was like, maybe I dislocated it, maybe it’ll click back into place, and then by the end of the match, I was like, no, I’m gonna be out for a little while.”

