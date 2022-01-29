Becky Lynch On Her Goals For 2022, Potentially Bringing Back ‘The Man’

Becky Lynch has set some big goals for 2022, as she noted in a recent interview. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fox News to promote the Royal Rumble, and you can see some highlights below:

On her goals for 2022: “I want to make sure that this year I have better matches than I had last year. And this year I get people talking more than I did last year. It’s just constantly wanting to elevate, one myself, and two, this business and the women that are going to follow after me.”

On her ‘The Man’ moniker: “When it’s time for The Man to come back around, The Man will come back around. Big Time Becks is what we’re going with now. But we own that. Just so you know that.”