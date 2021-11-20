Becky Lynch On Her Future Goals In WWE, Whether She Prefers Playing Babyface Or Heel

In a recent interview on the SI Media Podcast, Becky Lynch discussed whether she prefers playing babyface or heel, her future goals in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Becky Lynch on whether she prefers playing a babyface or heel: “I feel like I’m just so in the beginning stages. I really like wrestling as a heel. I feel like I can do that really well because I’ll bump around like a crazy person, and I’m not scared to look like an idiot. But I think when it comes to my promo process, a lot of the time, being a babyface is better because I know this is what I feel so strongly about and this is the truth and what I feel is right. So, when you’re a heel, you also have to tell the truth but in a different way because everyone is the hero of their own story. It’s all just a process, and I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying the ride and figuring out a new role and trying to be great at it.”

On her future goals in WWE: “It once was headline WrestleMania, but I’ve done that. You always want to headline WrestleMania. But you just want to make it better. I think if you love this, that’s all you want to do – you want to make it better. Sometimes, you’re at an opposing viewpoint with creative or whoever it is, and you are always just trying to make it better. How do we make this good? What’s the next story, and how do we make that good? How can we help this person or that person? I think that’s it. How do we make this the best thing on TV? That’s always the goal, and sometimes we come up short on that, but this is our art. We love it more than anything and we just want to be good and want other people to love it as much as we do. We go out there and put our hearts and souls and every little bit of us into making whatever it is. Sometimes it’s not great, but we’re trying and do whatever we can. How do we make people care? And how do we make the next generation even better? How do we make the magic we all grew up loving? Essentially, it’s a long-winded way of saying just leave it better than you found it.”

On the process behind her WWE promos: “I am given a lot of freedom and then sometimes told, ‘You have to say this.’ There’s a lot of freedom, and sometimes lines I have to say no matter whether I like it or not. But you just try and make it work. For the most part, I’m sitting down thinking about it and writing up what I want to say.”

