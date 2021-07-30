Becky Lynch Goes Back To Familiar Hairstyle In New Photo

During her time away from WWE, Becky Lynch let her hair color fade so that she was more of a strawberry blonde. Now it seems she has gone back to the color she’s best known for, as her hairdresser posted photos of her latest look on Instagram.

They wrote: “Shhhheeee’s baaaaccckkkk!! Thank you @bellamihair and @goldwellus for the win today on @beckylynchwwe”

It’s interesting timing as Lynch has been heavily rumored for a return to WWE for months now. She took time off last year after she got pregnant with her daughter Roux.