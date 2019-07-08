wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Goes Off on Zelina Vega in New Promo Ahead of Raw
– Ahead of their mixed tag match on tonight’s Raw, Becky Lynch gave Zelina Vega both barrels (verbally speaking) in a new promo posted online. Lynch is set to team with Seth Rollins against Vega and Andrade, their second mixed tag match leading into the Winners Take All match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules, and went after Vega and Evans in a promo talking about her recent spate of rivals.
Lynch said in the promo, which is intercut with still images:
“This Monday it is the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, and the RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, taking on the amazing incredible talented Andrade and his translator. Now I am aware that we have the greatest, most talented witch… women’s division in the entire business, and yet these aberrations keep surfacing around the champ. And when it comes time to shine against the champ, their whole plan, their master plan, is to say something sassy or something mean, and that’s it. Because their lazy eyes think that’s what made my career, the career that they’re all trying to copy now. Take, for example, Andrade’s bag carrier, Zelina Vega. She opens her mouth and she shows us something truly amazing, and that is she sucks in two languages. She talks about how I think she’s short. Well look, it doesn’t matter to me the height you are when you’re face down slapping the mat. So, come one, come all, the talented and Zelina, because I’m always ready I’m always waiting, and I’m always going to back up what I said. Are you?”
#Raw #Hashtag pic.twitter.com/2U2Tfg8h7Y
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 8, 2019
