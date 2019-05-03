WWE News: Becky Lynch Speaking at Greenwich Film Festival, Nicholas Attends WWE HQ, Sin Cara at Football Club

– Becky Lynch is set to appear at the Greenwich International Film Festival for a panel discussion with other athletes. Greenwich Time reports that Lynch will be part of a panel called “Price of Gold” alongside former New York Yankee Mark Teixeira and other athletes. You can find out more about the festival here; the panel discussion is on June 1st.

– PWInsider reports that Nicholas, who you may remember as a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Braun Strowman, was at WWE Headquarters as part of WWE’s Bring Your Kid to Work Day a few weeks back. Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone.

– The Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England shared the following video of Sin Cara visiting the club: