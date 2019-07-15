wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Had Nasty Lump On Head After Extreme Rules, WWE Holding Women’s Self-Defense Class, New Table For 3 Tonight

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Becky Lynch had a decent-sized bump on her forehead following her match at Extreme Rules last night, which you can see in the photo below.

– WWE will be holding a women’s self-defense class on July 23 in California. You can find more information here.

– There will be a new episode of Table for 3 tonight on the WWE Network featuring the Hardy Boyz and Shane Helms.

