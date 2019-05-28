wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Reveals The Name of Her New Finisher
May 28, 2019
– Becky Lynch is calling her new finisher the Man-handle Slam. She used the move to beat The IIconics on Raw last night.
Becky Lynch's new finisher, the Manhandle Slam#RAW pic.twitter.com/ROtQSyeTL6
— GIF Skull – What is Brock? (Batista: Why is Brock) (@GIFSkull) May 28, 2019
– Top 10 moments from WWE Raw.
– Clips from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on Ride Along:
