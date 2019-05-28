wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Reveals The Name of Her New Finisher

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– Becky Lynch is calling her new finisher the Man-handle Slam. She used the move to beat The IIconics on Raw last night.

