Becky Lynch Discusses Having Body Issues In the Past, Getting Back in Shape After Giving Birth

Becky Lynch discussed her past struggles with body issues and more during a recent interview. Lynch sat down with Muscle & Fitness to discuss her own fitness routine and habits, and you can check out some highlights below:

On getting back in shape after giving birth: “So, I wonder if a lot of it is sleeping in my own bed every night, just because in WWE, we are on the go so much. We are on the road and we got to eat out, and so now, I get to sleep in my own bed. But you know, I stay in my own bed, and can cook, and do all of those things to live a healthier lifestyle that are more challenging on the road. I also just wonder if it’s running around as a busy mom, because I am training the same way as I’ve always trained, quite intense.”

On being self-conscious about her body in the past: “I just feel like I appreciate my body more. I go ‘well, you know what? I’ve created a life. This is great, this is great.’ I don’t really care how it looks any more, you know what I mean? If that makes sense? I’ve always had body issues, and I was always self conscious about showing my stomach off. And now, I’m just real proud of the function of it, of everything it can do. So I don’t know if it’s a mental thing that just turns into a physical thing. If that makes any sense?”