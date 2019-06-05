Becky Lynch Wants to Headline WrestleMania Without Ronda Rousey, Calls WWE the ‘Pinnacle of Wrestling’

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch at the Greenwich International Film Festival, where she was part of the “Price of Gold” panel over the weekend. Below are some highlights.

Lynch on wanting to headline WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey: “I want to headline WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey. That drives me. I’ve main-evented WrestleMania, now I know what it feels like. For me, anything less than a WrestleMania main event is going to feel like a failure. So I’ve been thinking a lot about who my next opponent will be at WrestleMania 36.”

Becky Lynch on loving the business and WWE being hte pinnacle of wrestling: “I love this business. I get to go out there every night, do what I love, and get paid for it. That is something that I don’t take for granted. I know what it’s like to have been without it. WWE is the pinnacle of wrestling, the thing we all grew up watching and loving. I’ve been able to come into this company, break down barriers, and change the way the business is done. I want to continue to do that, and I want to continue to do it in WWE.”

Lynch on what fuels her: “I’m fueled by coffee and spite. Spite is that thing people don’t think you can do. It’s other people putting limitations on you, or even putting limitations on yourself—but you need to overcome that by saying, ‘I’m going to do that in spite of what you say’ or ‘I’m going to do that in spite of what I thought because I know that I can.’ I know there will be a whole class of women coming up chomping at the bit for my spot. I showed them what was possible, so they’re all going to want it. But I’m not ready to give it up yet. I’m just starting my prime.”

Lynch on setting the table for the ones who are next: “We also have to set the table for the ones who are next. Look at the night after WrestleMania. I had to build someone who has very little experience and who the audience doesn’t know in Lacey Evans. So I have to show people why they want me to kick Lacey’s ass, and hopefully I’m doing a good enough job. But you’re always trying to get yourself and everyone else on that level, so the moments mean even more.”