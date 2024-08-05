wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Says She Had A ‘Helluva Career’ In New Instagram Post

August 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Raw 4-22-24, Big Time Becks Image Credit: WWE

After the airing of her A&E Biography last night, Becky Lynch thanked her fans on Instagram and said she had a ‘helluva career’. Lynch is currently not with WWE, as her contract with the company expired on June 1.

She wrote: “It’s been a helluva career. Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV.

