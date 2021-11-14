Becky Lynch Thinks Higher Stakes for Survivor Series Match Against Charlotte Flair Would be Helpful

– During a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, WWE Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch discussed having to vacate the title in 2020 due to her pregnancy and her upcoming Survivor Series Champion vs. Champion matchup against Charlotte Flair. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on the plans to vacate the title after she found out she was pregnant: “When I found out I was pregnant, we were trying to figure out what would be the best way [to lose the title]. I thought maybe a tournament for the title. A tournament for the number one contendership. And then at the end, when it comes down to the last two people, just before they have their match, announce that ‘Hey, by the way, it’s not for the number one contendership, it’s for the title.’ Have that be a very real moment. At the time, it was just before Money in the Bank and so, in collaborating with Paul Heyman, he’s like, ‘Well, we’re just going to have Money in the Bank be for the title, but they won’t know until the day after when you announce it.’ So, that’s what we did.”

Lynch on if she thinks there needs to be higher stakes for her Survivor Series match against Charlotte: “Yeah, that would be helpful. I don’t know if — yeah, the old brand supremacy is a little outdated, I don’t know. At the same time, we’re all competitors. So, you always want to be the best. Whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle. You always want to be the best, whether it’s the winner gets a frickin’ banana. It’s like, ‘Well, I want that frickin’ banana. I wanna prove that I deserve that banana.’ You always want to be the best. Whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you are a competitive human, which we all are. You don’t get to WWE if you’re not competitive.”