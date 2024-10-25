wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Hints That She Will Reveal Her Future Plans Next Month

October 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Raw 4-22-24, Big Time Becks Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch is planning to attend Vulture Festival next month and said that she may finally reveal what’s next for her. In a post on Twitter, she spoke about the appearance on November 17.

She wrote: “I know it’s been a while but let’s catch up on Nov 17th at the @vulturefestival where I’ll be chatting about my book, my career, and, maybe what’s next.

