wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Hints That She Will Reveal Her Future Plans Next Month
October 25, 2024 | Posted by
Becky Lynch is planning to attend Vulture Festival next month and said that she may finally reveal what’s next for her. In a post on Twitter, she spoke about the appearance on November 17.
She wrote: “I know it’s been a while but let’s catch up on Nov 17th at the @vulturefestival where I’ll be chatting about my book, my career, and, maybe what’s next.”
I know it's been a while but let's catch up on Nov 17th at the @vulturefestival where I'll be chatting about my book, my career, and, maybe what's next.
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2024
