Various News: Becky Lynch Hits A Stunner On Charlotte, Jason David Frank to Make In-Ring Debut, Pete Dunne Finishes Up With The British Indie Scene

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch's Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– During a recent WWE live event, Becky Lynch went stone cold crazy and busted out a stunner on Charlotte…

– Jason David Frank, probably best known as Tommy on the original American iteration of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show, will be making his in-ring debut for the Laredo Wrestling Alliance in Laredo, Texas in 2019. The actor who has amateur MMA experience got physically involved at the indie promotion the last event of the year.

– Following his match with Tyler Bate at yesterday’s PROGRESS event, Pete Dunne posted the following…

