Becky Lynch Set To Make ‘Huge Announcement’ About Her Career Tonight on RAW

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Becky Lynch WWE Raw

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Becky Lynch is set to make a “huge announcement” regarding her career tonight on WWE RAW. The segment was filmed today during WWE’s RAW tapings at the Performance Center.

It remains to be seen what her announcement will be, but WWE has previously promoted her confronting Money in the Bank winner Asuka tonight.

Becky last wrestled at WrestleMania 36.

