wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Set To Make ‘Huge Announcement’ About Her Career Tonight on RAW
May 11, 2020 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Becky Lynch is set to make a “huge announcement” regarding her career tonight on WWE RAW. The segment was filmed today during WWE’s RAW tapings at the Performance Center.
It remains to be seen what her announcement will be, but WWE has previously promoted her confronting Money in the Bank winner Asuka tonight.
Becky last wrestled at WrestleMania 36.
More Trending Stories
- Zack Ryder on Doing Z! True Long Island Story, How WWE Killed the Show, Reveals ‘Lost Episode’ Details
- Jim Cornette on Whether Bret Hart Looks at His Career With Regret, Doesn’t Think Hart is Bitter
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Not Letting Tito Santana Turn Heel, Says He Was Too Nice To Be a Heel
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault