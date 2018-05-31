WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes Smackdown Match, WWE Now on John Cena vs. Velveteen Dream, Stock Down

– Becky Lynch posted to her Twitter account to promote her match on next week’s Smackdown against Charlotte Flair. Her post was as follows:

Friend, as much as you need it, after sitting on the sidelines for a year, I need it even more. The climb back to the top has already started. It continues on Tuesday for #SDLive . pic.twitter.com/SZYFbpiOkD — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 31, 2018

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which has Cathy Kelley looking at John Cena’s comments at MegaCon where he talked about wanting to face The Velveteen Dream:

– WWE’s stock closed at $57.89 on Thursday, down $1.07 (1.81%) from the previous closing price.