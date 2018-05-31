Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes Smackdown Match, WWE Now on John Cena vs. Velveteen Dream, Stock Down

May 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Smackdown 1918

– Becky Lynch posted to her Twitter account to promote her match on next week’s Smackdown against Charlotte Flair. Her post was as follows:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which has Cathy Kelley looking at John Cena’s comments at MegaCon where he talked about wanting to face The Velveteen Dream:

– WWE’s stock closed at $57.89 on Thursday, down $1.07 (1.81%) from the previous closing price.

