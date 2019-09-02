wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes Women’s Championship Showcase, NXT UK Tapings Dark Matches

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– Becky Lynch is ready to return on tonight’s episode of Raw for the Women’s Championship Showcase. Lynch, who took some time off for her vacation with Seth Rollins, posted to Twitter to hype up her match with Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross:

Lynch’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin will also air tonight.

Wrestling Inc reports that The Hunt beat A-Kid and Jack Starz in the pre-show dark match at the NXT UK tapings on Sunday, while Pete Dunne beat Fabian Aichner after the tapings.

