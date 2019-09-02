wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes Women’s Championship Showcase, NXT UK Tapings Dark Matches
September 2, 2019
– Becky Lynch is ready to return on tonight’s episode of Raw for the Women’s Championship Showcase. Lynch, who took some time off for her vacation with Seth Rollins, posted to Twitter to hype up her match with Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross:
The Man is back on #Raw tonight. Give me a mic, a fight and clear the way. pic.twitter.com/IJU2bn3xZx
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 2, 2019
Lynch’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin will also air tonight.
– Wrestling Inc reports that The Hunt beat A-Kid and Jack Starz in the pre-show dark match at the NXT UK tapings on Sunday, while Pete Dunne beat Fabian Aichner after the tapings.
