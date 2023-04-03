Becky Lynch Knows Her In-Ring Career Has an Expiration Date, Talks Possibly Doing More Acting

Becky Lynch has been wrestling for over 20 years, and she knows that it’s not something she can do forever. The WWE star recently appeared on Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith and talked about the potential end of her in-ring career and her plans for what she wants to do after. You can check out a couple of highlights below (h/t Wrestling Inc):

On her career having an expiration date: “It ain’t gonna last forever, and so you gotta enjoy it. But sometimes it’s hard. Sometimes it’s hard because your body aches… There is gonna be a day when I’m not going to be able to go out in front of 80,000 people screaming my name and at WrestleMania,” she added. “And so you have to start thinking ‘What is that retirement plan?'”

On potentially getting into more acting: “I did my degree in acting, and that’s something that I always want to do. I think performing in general just lights a fire in me… I personally will never be able to not work I don’t think,” she stated. “I love working creatively, I love collaborating with people … Maybe our mind will tell us that that day is up, or maybe our bodies will tell us that day is up.”