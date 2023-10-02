Becky Lynch Talks How It Feels Being In The Same Ring With The Rock

Speaking recently with Chris Van Vliet, Becky Lynch reminisced about her moment working alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2019 (per Wrestling Inc). Lynch explained how Johnson’s in-ring presence gave her a massive boost during the event and served as an aspirational goal for her own future performances. You can find a few highlights about the experience from Lynch and watch the complete interview below.

On Johnson’s talent as a collaborative performer: “I mean, look, when you’re working with Dwayne, it’s, well, one, it’s so easy because anything you do gets a reaction and he’s so good. And he’s so in tune with the energy of everyone, the entire universe — I think you can see that by how he’s just, you know, taken over the world. But he also makes everybody feel so comfortable. And he wants everything to be the best. And he takes care of everybody that’s around him.”

On her emotional reactions to teaming with Johnson: “…You are just so wracked with nerves because you’re going toe-to-toe with The Great One. He’s The Great One who’s got, you know, more charisma in his pinky than, I mean, him and Roux could compete maybe, yeah. But it is like a bit of a nerve-wracking experience because you want to hold your own and you have to hold your own. Because he’s giving you the torch, he is saying, ‘Here you go. Let me give you the rub, kid.'”

On her ambitions to command similar reactions as Johnson does: “…Getting to work with him and being out there and feeling the energy of the crowd. And then you go, ‘That’s what I want. I want people to react to me that way.’ And that’s a very cool thing. Because you get to experience it and you go, ‘Okay, I knew I was hot. This is a different level of hot. How do I get this level of hot?'”