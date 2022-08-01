Becky Lynch Reportedly Injured Following WWE SummerSlam

A new report confirms speculation that Becky Lynch suffered an injury in her match at WWE SummerSlam. Lynch, who lost her Raw Women’s Championship shot against Bianca Belair on Saturday’s show, appeared to be favoring her arm after the match which caused many to speculate that she had suffered some sort of injury. Now, Fightful Select has confirmed the news, saying they were told that Lynch suffered a separated shoulder early in the match and worked through the pain to finish out the match.

Lynch is expected to miss some ring time due to the injury, though how much isn’t certain. The injury did affect creative plans to some degree and it was said to be 50/50 on whether lynch will need surgery to fix the injury.