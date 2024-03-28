Becky Lynch Recalls Injury That Kept Her Out For Seven Years, Talks Roman Reigns’ Spot Atop WWE

Becky Lynch recently reflected on the head injury that kept her out of pro wrestling for seven years and more. Lynch had a few years of wrestling under her belt when she suffered the injury in 2006 and took a seven-year hiatus from the ring. She spoke about that time and more during her appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On the injury: “When I got hurt, I got a concussion. I got a bunch of stitches in my eye. Really I was like, I don’t know what I’m doing with my life and I was 19 years old. I was about to move over to America to do a personal training diploma in Orlando. My goal was, ‘Maybe I can get into TNA’ because the way that they were treating women there was so much better than the way that they were treating women in WWE. So it’s like, ‘I can make a splash there,’ but when I got hurt, and then I felt like I was just all over the place.

“I did this bodybuilding competition. My hormones were all out of whack. I was just depressed, I was depressed, I was anxious. I was all over the place. I was lost. I was lost and I didn’t have anyone to guide me. I didn’t have any guidance. Who was going to guide me? My mom didn’t know anything about wrestling. My dad didn’t know anything about wrestling. I didn’t have any role models that were able to take me under their wing and be like, ‘Oh, it’s all gonna be okay,’ you know, because I didn’t know and so I left wrestling for seven years.”

On if the people atop WWE would be there if they didn’t have influential backers: “I mean, like, look at Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns is on top, like, would he be on the top? He’d probably be pretty damn close. You know what I mean? ‘Cause, he’s good. He’s good and he thinks about wrestling and he thinks about being a superstar and he delivers.”