Becky Lynch Confirms Injury On WWE Raw, Attacked By Bayley’s Stable
Becky Lynch has confirmed reports of her injury during a promo that kicked off tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Lynch started the episode with a promo in which she revealed she suffered a separated shoulder and that she has remembered who she is and will have a new comeback story as “The Man.”
Belair then came out and Lynch thanked her for pushing her. They had a show of respect and Lynch went backstage, where she was attacked by Bayley, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY until Belair ran back to make the save.
"At #SummerSlam, I am happy to say I finally remembered who the hell I am." – @BeckyLynchWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/R0mLv1Qubg
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
Who else missed THIS @BeckyLynchWWE? ❤️#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kqiPjOKHrM
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
"I will not be defined by any MAN. I define THE MAN."@BeckyLynchWWE | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/btfgycUqoK
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 2, 2022
Looks like we have the answers from @itsBayleyWWE now!! 😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GLbglomqMT
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
