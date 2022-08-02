Becky Lynch Confirms Injury On WWE Raw, Attacked By Bayley’s Stable

Becky Lynch has confirmed reports of her injury during a promo that kicked off tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Lynch started the episode with a promo in which she revealed she suffered a separated shoulder and that she has remembered who she is and will have a new comeback story as “The Man.”

Belair then came out and Lynch thanked her for pushing her. They had a show of respect and Lynch went backstage, where she was attacked by Bayley, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY until Belair ran back to make the save.

