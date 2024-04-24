Becky Lynch On Being Inspired By Mick Foley, Getting Feedback From Him On Her Memoir

Becky Lynch looked up to Mick Foley when she was growing up, and she recently talked about how he inspired her and more. Lynch spoke about Foley and the help he gave her on her memoir during her interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On looking up to Foley: “People say don’t meet your heroes. Their hero wasn’t Mick Foley. The way he talked, the presence that he had, he was so captivating, and then I could relate to him because I was this kid who had been teased for being overweight and felt like I didn’t fit in — he wasn’t the typical superstar and I could relate to that when he said, ‘I can’t jump high, but I can jump off of high places.'”

On Foley giving her feedback on her memoir: “He took that time because he cares so much, he’s so great.”