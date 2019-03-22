WWE News: Becky Lynch Insults Ronda Rousey At Basketball Game, WWE Releases Cookbook, Foot Locker Selling New WWE Products

– Becky Lynch was at last night’s NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, where she cut a promo on Ronda Rousey.

She said: “Ronda, you little weirdo! If you can’t hack it, get your jacket. I’m gonna chase you out of the WWE. You have no business being there. You’ve held that title hostage for nearly a year and I’m taking it back at MetLife stadium at WrestleMania.”

.@BeckyLynchWWE with a message for @RondaRousey during the Dubs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/mAGmmvyqYM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 22, 2019

– WWE released a new cookbook this week through DK Publishing.

– Foot Locker is selling new WWE Chalk Line jackets with designs inspired by Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins (whose name is spelled on their website as “Rollings”), Alexa Bliss and the New Day.