Becky Lynch Interrupts Elias And Mocks Him At Live Event

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event in Pikeville, Kentucky last night, which featured numerous appearances from Elias. During one of those appearance, he was interrupted by Becky Lynch, who took shots at him and humiliated him in front of the live crowd. At one point she called him a “poor man’s Honky Tonk Man” and sang for the crowd. You can see clips below.

