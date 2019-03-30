wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Interrupts Elias And Mocks Him At Live Event
March 30, 2019
WWE held a live event in Pikeville, Kentucky last night, which featured numerous appearances from Elias. During one of those appearance, he was interrupted by Becky Lynch, who took shots at him and humiliated him in front of the live crowd. At one point she called him a “poor man’s Honky Tonk Man” and sang for the crowd. You can see clips below.
Becky sang for us last night pic.twitter.com/MMK5pULc2w
— k 🌻 (@becksflairs) March 30, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE roasting Elias @ #WWEPikeville pic.twitter.com/3VR0OHAq06
— Kayla 🔥 (@yerawizardkayla) March 30, 2019
