Becky Lynch Is Up For a Match With Trish Stratus: ‘I Am Ready to Go’

If Trish Stratus wants to step to Becky Lynch, the Raw star says she’s ready for it. Lynch and Stratus had an interaction last month at WWE’s live event in Toronto where Stratus slapped Lynch, and during her interview with 102.5 The Bone Lynch talked about the moment.

“If Trish Stratus wants to go, I am ready to go,” Lynch said (per Wrestling Inc). “But I think she should know that I destroyed her bestie. Her bestie, who I loved, who was my hero, who was my idol. I wasn’t a Trish Stratus fan, so just imagine what I will do to her.”

Lynch also talked about her match with the aforementioned Stratus bestie Lita, which took place at Elimination Chamber in February. She noted, “I mean look, when you think about it, she’s one of the women I could point to and say, ‘I want to be like her.’ She was ballsy, she was fiery, she was doing stuff that I had never seen other women do, and I loved that about her,” she said. “To get to be in the ring against your childhood hero, very, very rarely does that happen. So, it was not wasted on me, only the fact that she came for my title right before WrestleMania, and I had to destroy her clouded my vision of it. But it was an experience that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”