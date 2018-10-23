Becky Lynch Isn’t Concerned About Fans Refusing To Boo Her

Becky Lynch recently did a Q&A with the Baltimore Sun, and spoke about fans not booing her, wanting to main event WrestleMania, and more…

On Fans Refusing To Boo Her: “It’s not concerning [that the fans don’t boo me]. They’re reacting and they’re entertained. They’re enjoying the feud. It’s just a matter of what side that they’re on. Some people are on my side and some people are on Charlotte’s side. I do see it on my Twitter feed and Instagram, that I’m getting a lot more hate as it goes on. But it’s OK, I’m going after what I want. The people that are behind me, they’ll stay behind me. The people that aren’t, well that’s fine. I’ll just go ahead and succeed in spite of them.”

On WWE Evolution: “It’s amazing,” said Lynch. “This is what I envisioned when I came over to WWE. I always felt that I wanted to be the women to be the coolest thing on TV. I wanted to make it that way. Through everybody’s hard work, past present and future with NXT and the Mae Young Classic, this has been deserved. It’s something that I think the fans are going to really enjoy. They’re going to really enjoy it a whole lot more if the SmackDown women’s champ is main eventing it and walks out with the title.”

On Wanting to Main Event WrestleMania: “That’s what I came over to do — to be the main event of WrestleMania, to be the main event of SmackDown, to be the main event of Raw, to be the main event of every single pay-per-view,” said Lynch. “And especially for something that’s this historic, I feel like myself and Charlotte have had such a storied history that it only seems fitting that we main event.”