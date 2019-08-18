Becky Lynch Isn’t Sure if Ronda Rousey Will Return to WWE, Talks Training WIth McGregor’s Coach

– Becky Lynch discussed Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE and more during her recent interview with Fightful. You can see video below, plus a few highlights courtesy of the site:

On her hiatus from wrestling before signing with WWE: “I will say, honestly, it was quite hard for me to watch wrestling during that period. I had stepped away, I couldn’t do it anymore, I went through some issues. I was seeing people I’d come through the business with like Tyson Kidd, Natalya, Sheamus all make it. I felt like I should be there, and I didn’t know if I was ever going to be there, and it was very hard to watch.”

On if we’ll see Ronda Rousey return to WWE: “I don’t know if we will. I’ll be here holding the company up if she does. We still have a one-on-one match to have. I’ll be holding this championship until someone pries it out of my cold, dead hands. So if she ever wants to come at me – Ronnie, I’m here waiting, you little weirdo.”

On Rousey taking shots at the Dis-arm-her during their feud: “I think we saw in an MMA fight a few weeks later, someone won with my move. Cost of doing business. Whatever anyone wants to say about me, that’s fine. I want to make money, I want to be the best of all time. At the end of the day, I beat her and she left. Who’s doing better?”

On training with Conor McGregor’s coach: “It was amazing. John Kavanagh is a legend. I like to spend as much time as I can when I get over there to Ireland. It really helps sharpen my skills, and gives me an edge.”