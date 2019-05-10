Becky Lynch: I’ve Gotten Here Without Anyone In My Corner

– Becky Lynch recently spoke to Comicbook.com about a variety of subjects. Below are some highlights.

On Not Having Anyone In Her Corner: “I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten without having anybody in my corner. In fact, whenever I’ve had people in my corner, or so I thought, it’s always turned sour. So, I think I would rather go out there and fight against the odds. Whether I win or lose, it doesn’t matter. At least I know that I’ve done it on my own and anything that I’ve accomplished, I’ve done it on my own. It has a much more satisfying feeling.”

On Being At The Top: “So it’s one thing to get up there, but it’s a whole different kettle of fish to stay there. Now I don’t have one show that I have to carry, I’ve got two. I’ve put them both on my back, and I want them to be the most entertaining shows on TV right now. We’ll see. So there’s nothing but work to do. There’s nothing but work to do. To maintain that, and then to get to the level where we’re main-eventing damn near every show, that’s what I want. That’s what I want. So now I’m not just going for the main event of WrestleMania. I’m going for the greatest of all time”

On Facing Charlotte Again At Money in the Bank: “I mean, I think we’re running on a year of facing off in some capacity at nearly every single pay-per-view for nearly a year. I have owned her time and time again within that year. More times than I can count at this stage. Yes, I would love to have faced Bayley at the pay-per-view. I would’ve loved to have faced Kairi, even Asuka again. We have unfinished business. Ember Moon, Mickie James, you know? Natalya. I mean, that’s not on SmackDown. But you know, there’s many a woman here champing at the bit, but of course, shoehorn Charlotte will get her way in there time and time again.”