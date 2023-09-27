Becky Lynch Reacts To Jade Cargill Joining WWE, Says She’s A Star

In an interview with the New York Post, Becky Lynch reacted to the news that Jade Cargill has signed with WWE, calling the former AEW wrestler a ‘star’. Here are highlights:

On finally becoming NXT women’s champion and a Grand Slam champion: “It’s very much wasn’t about checking boxes. It was one of those things where there was a little bit of proving to myself how far I’ve come along, writing those wrongs of the past, being very much seen as the fourth Horsewomen. Being in line for title shots in NXT out of circumstances, but not because I was actually the one, but because I happened to be there at the right time. So being able to go back and win that and feel like I vindicated my younger self is very very nice. But really I think the main thing for me is elevating the NXT title, elevating the NXT brand and being able to work with the younger talent that will have the opportunity to go for a main event of WrestleMania, things that weren’t in place when I was in NXT. I feel like when I’m able to do that, when I’m able to work with these women that want to go there then it only brings them up. It only elevates them. It only shows them what they’re missing, that they have to do. And then it shows me how good the future is and that makes me excited and at times puts a little bit of chip on my shoulder and lets me know I’m still the top dog around here and I’m gonna fight all of y’all.”

On Jade Cargill joining WWE: “I watch all the products. I think it’s great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She’s a star. It’s more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their asses.”

On Tiffany Stratton: “My level takes a long time to get to, my friend. It takes experience, it takes ups, it takes downs. But the girl has so much natural talent. I don’t know nothing about having natural talent. If she wants to apply, if she wants to put her all into this and become a student of the game, she can be great. She can go on and do wonderful things in this business. I think getting to work with me she’s seeing that. She’s seeing how much she doesn’t know and that’s a good thing. Because when you look like her and you’re athletic like her and you come in with a character and you’re easy to package to the moon — ‘Here ya go, here’s everything handed on a silver platter. This is gonna be easy.’ Then you realize that this is actually quite complicated and there are gonna be people like me who come along and love this and want to put you in your place and you’re gonna have to rise to the occasion. So we are gonna see how much she rises to the occasion. She has everything in her toolbox to do that. If she wants to do it, the world is her oyster.”