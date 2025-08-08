Becky Lynch Posts Joking ‘Intense Beach Workout’ Video Ahead Of WWE Raw

Becky Lynch is battling Maxxine Dupri on next week’s WWE Raw, and she clearly isn’t too worried about it as seen in a video posted to Twitter. The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion posted the video to her account on Friday showing off her “intense beach workout” as you can see below.

The video teases Lynch doing some Crossfit-type rope training, but it turns out she’s just unfurling a blanket to relax on. The video precedes Lynch’s match with Dupri, which will be the latter’s first TV singles match since August of last year, on Monday’s episode.