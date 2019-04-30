Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans Come Face-to-Face, Brawl on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans got physical three weeks before they’re set to face off at Money in the Bank, brawling on tonight’s Raw. You can see video below of Evans coming out to interrupt Lynch’s in-ring interview, which led to a pull-apart brawl between the two WWE stars.

Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Evans at the May 19th PPV, while also defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair on the same night.