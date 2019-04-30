wrestling / News
Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans Come Face-to-Face, Brawl on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans got physical three weeks before they’re set to face off at Money in the Bank, brawling on tonight’s Raw. You can see video below of Evans coming out to interrupt Lynch’s in-ring interview, which led to a pull-apart brawl between the two WWE stars.
Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Evans at the May 19th PPV, while also defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair on the same night.
"Do you think I would be standing here as the Double Champ if I cared about odds?" @BeckyLynchWWE has NO problem defending her #Raw and #SDLive Women's Championships at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/8Qbj1x66mj
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
.@BeckyLynchWWE wants to say something to @LaceyEvansWWE. RIGHT NOW. #Raw pic.twitter.com/0NgEDYF2az
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 30, 2019
You thought a security team could stop @BeckyLynchWWE? #Raw pic.twitter.com/RgWwgt9nKK
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
The #SassySouthernBelle @LaceyEvansWWE and the #DoubleChamp @BeckyLynchWWE…are DONE talking. #RAW pic.twitter.com/HOM9YTmCIe
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
A brawl is ON between @LaceyEvansWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE! #Raw pic.twitter.com/JdUeDaEi4o
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 30, 2019