WWE News: Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans Get Heated on Twitter, Ricochet WrestleMania Vlogs, Synopsis for Next Episode of Miz and Mrs.

So New Charlotte is my 1st challenger? Not sure now, but I’m starting to think this company might have a type. 🤔 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 10, 2019

Typical…blame it on the company. I just stood toe to toe with "a man" while wearing a pair of high heels. Imagine what I will do to you when i take them off….. #LikeALady https://t.co/Yq0l0tAQrF — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 10, 2019

We've all heard you talk. Cussin' and hollerin' every week. I'm happy to teach you a lesson on #Raw OR #SDLive and bring some dignity and class to those TITLES you wear. Oh, and another thing… a belt holds up your pants up even if I knock you out.👒#Raw #SDLive #NoMoreNasties pic.twitter.com/oAzVSO93J1 — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 10, 2019

And still made it home in time to make my husband a sandwich 👒 #LikeALady #RoleModel #SDLive https://t.co/hRXQshMXIb — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 10, 2019

– Here is the official synopsis for the next episode of Miz and Mrs.. The episode airs on Tuesday on the USA Network.

“Miz & Maryse Alone Time: Mike and Maryse move Monroe into her crib so they can get some sleep and revive their sex life.”

– WWE released some new Performance Center vlogs featuring Ricochet. You can check out those videos in the players below.



