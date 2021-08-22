wrestling / News

Becky Lynch, Lana, Sonya Deville and Others Comment On Her Return at WWE Summerslam

August 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Becky Lynch

As noted earlier tonight, Becky Lynch made her return at WWE Summerslam tonight, replacing Sasha Banks and defeating Bianca Belair to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Lynch commented simply that she’s back (which is the same thing CM Punk said last night when he returned to wrestling), but you can also see reactions from Lana, Franky Monet, Sonya Deville and others to The Man’s return below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading