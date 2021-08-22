wrestling / News
Becky Lynch, Lana, Sonya Deville and Others Comment On Her Return at WWE Summerslam
As noted earlier tonight, Becky Lynch made her return at WWE Summerslam tonight, replacing Sasha Banks and defeating Bianca Belair to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Lynch commented simply that she’s back (which is the same thing CM Punk said last night when he returned to wrestling), but you can also see reactions from Lana, Franky Monet, Sonya Deville and others to The Man’s return below.
I’m back. pic.twitter.com/dlKraRFC2p
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2021
Legend 😍❤️ https://t.co/Pa3umED7Qx
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) August 22, 2021
I 👏🏻 am 👏🏻 here 👏🏻 for 👏🏻 this!!!! @BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #SummerSlam
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) August 22, 2021
BECKY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) August 22, 2021
(The) Man 🤯🔥 welcome back, Becky! #SummerSlam https://t.co/bNGE5Ij7US
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 22, 2021
No one ran that by me for the record, but never the less THE MAN is back! @BeckyLynchWWE
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 22, 2021
I love Becky Lynch, but that was WACK!!!!!
— JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 22, 2021
WOW … Welcome back @BeckyLynchWWE ❤️🔥🙌🏼 #SummerSlam
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 22, 2021
Yayyyyyyyy @BeckyLynchWWE is back!!
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 22, 2021
Damn Becks looks great!!
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 22, 2021
😵
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) August 22, 2021
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 22, 2021
I AM THE LEGEND BUT BECKY BUBBA YOU ARE THE MAN #Summerslam
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 22, 2021
Congrats to #THEMAN @BeckyLynchWWE. What a return. What a champ. 👊🏻#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/GprtOGYGzZ
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 22, 2021
