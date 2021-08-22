Becky Lynch, Lana, Sonya Deville and Others Comment On Her Return at WWE Summerslam

As noted earlier tonight, Becky Lynch made her return at WWE Summerslam tonight, replacing Sasha Banks and defeating Bianca Belair to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Lynch commented simply that she’s back (which is the same thing CM Punk said last night when he returned to wrestling), but you can also see reactions from Lana, Franky Monet, Sonya Deville and others to The Man’s return below.

BECKY!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) August 22, 2021

No one ran that by me for the record, but never the less THE MAN is back! @BeckyLynchWWE — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 22, 2021

I love Becky Lynch, but that was WACK!!!!! — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 22, 2021

Damn Becks looks great!! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 22, 2021

😵 — Just Different (@swerveconfident) August 22, 2021