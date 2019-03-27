wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Makes Lana Tap After Smackdown, Video of Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles

March 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch and Lana had a segment following this week’s Smackdown taping. Wrestling Inc reports that Lynch was supposed to face Charlotte Flair, but Flair didn’t come out. Instead Lana did, confronting Lynch and complaining about her spot in WWE. Lynch ended up beating Lana up and tapping her out with the Dis-Arm-Her.

– Here are highlights from the Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles match on Smackdown, which saw Randy Orton get involved after just over a minute:

