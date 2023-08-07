Becky Lynch Says There Are “Layers Of Truth” Behind The Best Stories Told In Wrestling

Speaking recently with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, WWE’s Becky Lynch explained how the wrestling narratives shown on screen still can contain an element of truth behind the scenes (per Wrestling Inc). Lynch shared how hooking the audience often necessitiates a sincere emotional investment on the performance side, and how natural competition backstage can feed a believeable rivalry in the ring. You can find a few highlights from Lynch and listen to the complete podcast below.

On finding a balance between fact and fiction: “It’s walking a fine line, right? People say that kayfabe is dead, and to a certain extent, it is, but people want to believe it. People want to believe [in] what we’re doing … you want people to have that emotional hook. But, there’s also a thing where we tell them — this is a story, and it’s actually being driven more and more [with] people are getting into … the storytelling.”

On the need for truth in storytelling: “In every single good story, there is a layer of truth and many layers of truth — quite often. This is a competitive business. We’re not all holding hands backstage going kumbaya, and if we are, we’re not being honest with each other.”