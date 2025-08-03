– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins pulled off the ruse of the century tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He revealed that he was faking the injury he suffered last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He then cashed in his briefcase and beat a battered CM Punk, already tired from his world title bout with Gunther, and won the World Heavyweight Title. Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, shared a video of her live backstage reaction to the segment, which you can view below.

In the live reaction video, Becky Lynch talks to the camera and says, “Oh, I’m sorry. Were some of my posts misleading! *Hahaha*” She also wrote in the caption, “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam”

Becky Lynch will be in action herself tomorrow night at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 2. She faces Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Title in a No DQ Match. The premium live event is being held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.