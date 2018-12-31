WWE News: Becky Lynch Looks Forward to 2019, Video of Booker T Announcing In-Ring Return For ROW, Stock Up

– Becky Lynch shared a new post on Twitter looking ahead to a resilient and impactful 2019. The former Smackdown Women’s Champion posted:

My confidence doesn’t come from thinking I won’t be taking any beatings in 2019. My confidence comes from knowing I can take any beating, and god help the fool who tried me. pic.twitter.com/2bqcHJ0W9w — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 31, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.72 on Monday, up $1.66 (2.34%) from the previous closing price. The stock closes out the year up $44.04 from the 2017 year-end closing price of $30.58. The 2018 high for the stock was $96.73 on September 28th.

– Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling shared the following video of Booker T accepting Rex Andrews’ challenge to return to the ring on January 12th at Last Stand. The video is from this past weekend’s Christmas Chaos event: