wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Looks Forward to 2019, Video of Booker T Announcing In-Ring Return For ROW, Stock Up

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Bloodied

– Becky Lynch shared a new post on Twitter looking ahead to a resilient and impactful 2019. The former Smackdown Women’s Champion posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.72 on Monday, up $1.66 (2.34%) from the previous closing price. The stock closes out the year up $44.04 from the 2017 year-end closing price of $30.58. The 2018 high for the stock was $96.73 on September 28th.

– Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling shared the following video of Booker T accepting Rex Andrews’ challenge to return to the ring on January 12th at Last Stand. The video is from this past weekend’s Christmas Chaos event:

