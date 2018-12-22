WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments on Losing Title Match With Asuka at Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman Interviews the Cast of Holmes & Watson, and Top 10 Most Shocking Moments of 2018

– As previously reported, WWE appeared to announce Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Smackdown women’s title at Royal Rumble this week on WWE Main Event. However, it appeared WWE later walked back the announcement as Paige posted a tweet saying she tried to make one last match as the GM of Smackdown that wasn’t official for the pay-per-view. Becky Lynch later responded to Paige’s announcement, which you can see below.

What a day, huh? I think I’m going to sit down on an office chair at ringside somewhere and process it all. pic.twitter.com/9tCW2NTWGu — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 22, 2018

– WWE released a video of WWE Superstar Braun Strowman interviewing his costars for Holmes & Watson. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Most Shocking Moments of 2018. You can check out that video in the player below.