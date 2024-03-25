Becky Lynch Says She’d Love To Open This Year’s Wrestlemania

In an interview with Clutchpoints, Becky Lynch said that she would love to open the first night of this year’s Wrestlemania, as she hasn’t opened the show before. Here are highlights:

On writing her book: “I felt like I had to be honest. If I’m writing it in character, I’m not writing it, a character is writing it. And that’s not interesting. You have to tell the truth because that can help people. If there [are] things that I’ve gone through and people can see that in themselves and be honest about when either they’re an asshole or when they feel vulnerable, maybe that can help people not feel so alone. It’s one of getting into a male-dominated sport, being a female in Ireland who failed PE, and rising through the ranks of said sport. Look, if I can do it, anybody can do it. I want people to take that from the book.”

On the naked photo of her and Seth Rollins in her book: “That’s one of them! It’s just funny. It had to get out in the world at some point — it’s just too silly and fun not to. It was one of those things that [happened because] Colby and I are at the worst at taking photos. We just never take photos together. And so that was the day before I was going to lose one of those titles and I was like, We gotta get this done otherwise I’m not going to have it. We’d just gotten back from Europe on a two-week tour. We were both exhausted and it was just like, Alright, let’s go. It was just so funny and silly.”

On opening Wrestlemania 40: “I would love to open the show. I would love that. I’ve never opened WrestleMania before. To open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I’m just putting that out there,” she manifested with a laugh. “It would be pretty cool because if it’s not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot — it’s always a great place on the card because people are so excited. Ooh, night one. I would love to open the whole of WrestleMania, you know what I’m saying? Just [to] be that first match for that whole event. [Opening the show will] give me enough time that I can relax and really enjoy Colby [Rollins] main eventing WrestleMania and getting to watch him do that because that will be so special.”