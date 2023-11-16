wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Makes History on Celebrity Jeopardy With Zero Right Answers To Sixty Clues

November 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT No Mercy - Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

Becky Lynch made history during her appearance on ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy last night, although it’s a dubious honor. The official Twitter account for Jeopardy noted that after sixty clues, Lynch gave zero correct answers. This is a first in the history of the show. She did, however, get her Final Jeopardy question right and finished with $1,000. Rachel Dratch won the game with $33,601, narrowly defeating Macaulay Culkin ($33,600).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading