Becky Lynch Makes History on Celebrity Jeopardy With Zero Right Answers To Sixty Clues
November 16, 2023 | Posted by
Becky Lynch made history during her appearance on ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy last night, although it’s a dubious honor. The official Twitter account for Jeopardy noted that after sixty clues, Lynch gave zero correct answers. This is a first in the history of the show. She did, however, get her Final Jeopardy question right and finished with $1,000. Rachel Dratch won the game with $33,601, narrowly defeating Macaulay Culkin ($33,600).
Yes, this is believed to the first instance of a player giving 0 correct responses through 60 clues. #Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/KVPaVyQWxR
— The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023
