Becky Lynch Makes History on Celebrity Jeopardy With Zero Right Answers To Sixty Clues

Becky Lynch made history during her appearance on ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy last night, although it’s a dubious honor. The official Twitter account for Jeopardy noted that after sixty clues, Lynch gave zero correct answers. This is a first in the history of the show. She did, however, get her Final Jeopardy question right and finished with $1,000. Rachel Dratch won the game with $33,601, narrowly defeating Macaulay Culkin ($33,600).

