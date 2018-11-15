Becky Lynch: The Man And Her People

The last time I wrote about Becky Lynch in this space was during the buildup to SummerSlam, which was guaranteed to present a crossroads in her career. She was getting her first title shot in over a year, and it seemed obvious to most observers that she wasn’t going to come out on top. What was less obvious was how it would happen. Would Charlotte Flair win by screwing over her best friend & return to her natural setting as supremely confident heel, or would Becky snap in a fit of rage & embrace the darkness?

We got the latter.

It made perfect sense on paper. Lynch had been on the babyface side of the roster forever. The writing was on the wall that she would be stuck behind Charlotte & Asuka until further notice. It was time to freshen things up for her, and give Charlotte a talented heel challenger to work against. Former friends split by jealousy stories never get old, no matter how many times they’re told in the span of two to three hours.

A funny thing happened, though. Lynch’s heel turn was not treated like one by the fans. Poor Charlotte even got a “You Deserve It” chant! At first I thought it was just a Brooklyn/PPV crowd thing, as those fans love to cheer for the opposite of what WWE wants. It’s how they stick it to the McMahons, as they give the McMahons their money. But as the weeks passed by, it became obvious that Becky’s turn against Charlotte didn’t result in the fans booing Becky. It made the fans love her more.

WWE tried. They had Becky diss the fans in her big first promo after SummerSlam. Charlotte did everything she could to come off as the girl that had no idea why her best friend stabbed her in the back. They realized people still dug Becky so they acknowledged that she had an argument, but it was still Lynch doing the kinds of things heels tend to do. Becky wouldn’t shake Charlotte’s hand after beating her at Hell in a Cell. Becky got herself disqualified at Super Show Down. She talked a lot of smack to everybody within a three-mile radius of her. They played up how everybody in the SmackDown women’s locker room couldn’t stand her.

All these things did was make her even more popular with the fans. It turns out we like rebellious loner-types that talk a ton of crap & back it up in the ring by winning at major events. Becky’s win at Evolution in the Last Woman Standing match cemented her status as the top woman on SmackDown. No, I apologize, I misspoke. It cemented her status as The Man on SmackDown. Charlotte must have heard her dad say “To be the man, you’ve gotta beat the man” at least fifteen million times, now she’ll get to hear variations of it fifteen million more from Becky.

People are throwing around the Stone Cold Steve Austin comparison, and I think you might mix some Stone Cold with some Conor McGregor & come up with something like The Man. McGregor talked his way into UFC superstardom with his crazy fantastic promos. Lynch doesn’t get to say “fook” over and over again, but she’s been talking shit on everybody in the ring & on the Twitter machine.

This week was both the best & worst of times for Becky & her fans. Monday night was another star-making performance for Lynch, as she led the SmackDown women’s division in a beatdown of Raw’s Survivor Series team & Ronda Rousey.

Almost everything about that segment was great. Becky was walking tall, kicking ass and taking names even with blood all over her face. That’s what a top star does. She came off as somebody that could take care of Ronda Rousey in a wrestling match, which is something that a lot of people under WWE contract have a difficult time doing.

There was only one problem…that blood was the result of a Nia Jax punch to the face. When you have these crazy brawls with people wildly throwing punches, accidents are going to happen. When one of those people wildly throwing punches has a history of hurting her opponents due to her unsafe work, you have to hope they don’t injure anybody too important. Nia injured the most important person in the ring at that given time. She’s going to get a lot of heat for it…some of it won’t be fair & some of it will be. But let’s be honest, the end result will be Nia getting a bigger push. Samoan blood, popular cousins & body positivity marketing are tough forces to overcome.

Unfortunately, Nia’s punch ended up ruining the Survivor Series Champion vs. Champion match & putting Becky on the shelf for an unknown period of time. I think we can be sure that these are only temporary setbacks. Becky will be back, and she’ll be meeting Ronda in the ring on a major event. Maybe it’s the Royal Rumble, or maybe they’ll use it to pump up TLC. Too bad they junked Clash of Champions, because that would have been a perfect name for a show headlined by Becky vs. Ronda.

Becky did appear on SmackDown to soak in the adoration of the fans & pick her replacement. It was unexpected but totally expected at the same time.

Some were confused by Becky & Charlotte getting back on the same page for the cause of brand supremacy, and everybody on SmackDown being kinda cool with Becky now. (Except for the Iiconics, who are great.) WWE really wants us to care about Raw vs. SmackDown, and we never really will except for the cool brawls & invasions. The hug took me by surprise, but it’s not a story-ender or anything like that. Think about this: what happens if Charlotte can’t get it done against Rousey? The Man won’t be pleased.

Another thing that’s been pointed out by different folks is the fact that Bayley & Sasha Banks weren’t a part of the brawl. They had already been taken out by Team Raw prior to Lynch & SmackDown’s appearance. Maybe it’s just one of those coincidences brought about by fate, and common sense would dictate that the two wouldn’t have been in a rush to help their attackers out of a pickle. That being said, Bayley & Sasha not facing off against their longtime friends Becky & Charlotte probably wasn’t an accident.

Especially when these rumors of Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen will probably never go away until it happens. Hopefully Ronda’s friends can work their way through NXT & make that happen.

Everything happens for a reason. Becky Lynch had to wait longer for this moment than many of her fans would have preferred. Now she’ll have to wait a little bit longer to take her spot on top of WWE. Whether she’ll get there or not, I really can’t say.

What I can say is that I haven’t seen a wrestler with a more dedicated fanbase in a very long time. It’s those fans that got Becky Lynch to the top of the mountain. They could have given up on her earlier this year when she wasn’t doing much of anything. They could have booed her instead of booing the woo. Becky’s fans stood by her. In this day & age, it’s rare to see the people have a say in who’s on top. It’s only a matter of time until Becky returns & lives up to what she & her fans say she is.

Who’s The Man? The people have spoken.