Becky Lynch Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
May 13, 2024 | Posted by
Becky Lynch, the WWE Women’s World Champion, is set to take on Dakota Kai in tonight’s episode of Raw.
Lynch will be defending her title against Liv Morgan at the upcoming King & Queen of the Ring PLE event. Check out the latest lineup for the Raw card below:
* WWE King of the Ring Quarterfinal: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov
* WWE King of the Ring Quarterfinal: Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark
* WWE Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal: IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler
* Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai
