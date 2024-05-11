Becky Lynch Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Becky Lynch will be in action on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lynch will compete on Monday’s show. Her opponent was not named.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday night live on USA, is:

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston OR Rey Mysterio

* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler OR Zelina Vega

* Becky Lynch vs. TBA